Rwanda: Nyamasheke Head Teachers Held Over Embezzlement

Four head teachers in Nyamashake District have been arrested over embezzlement of about Rwf50 million from their respective schools.

The Monday arrest of Aloys Nzeyimana, of Groupe Scolaire Nyanza; Nathanael Ruhumuriza, of GS Banda; Jeremy Rangiro, of Ecole Secondaire Rangiro; and Canisius Mukuzimana, of EP Ruhengeri, follows an audit conducted by the district that revealed that millions of money was either embezzled or not accounted for in the four schools.

"The audit commissioned by the district was aimed at reviewing how effective school funds are used," said Western Regional Police Spokesperson Theobald Kanamugire.

According to the audit report, Rwf11 million went missing at GS Nyanza, Rwf13.9 million at GS Banda, Rwf21 million in ES Rangiro, and Rwf3.1 million was not accounted for in EP Ruhengeri.

"The audit report directly pointed at the four head teachers although investigations are still underway," Kanamugire said.

"It is unfortunate that money meant for the development and welfare of the schools and the education sector in general was abused. Whoever is connected to the missing funds will be held accountable."