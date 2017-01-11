South Africa: Mixed Bag of Emotions for Grade 1 Kids At New Smart Gauteng School

Tears and nerves dominated the first day of school at the newly-opened Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary in Bramfischer, Roodepoort, on Wednesday.

Parents made their way to the school with their little ones in tow, excited that their children would be taught in a state-of-the-art classroom, boasting smart technology.

Eight-year-old Pontsho Seshabela wept when he was separated from his grandmother Rose, who urged him to join the queue of pupils being ushered into their Grade 1C classroom.

"He's just crying because it's a new school, a new environment, and because he doesn't know anyone.

"He'll be fine. He's a shy child, but he warms up to other children after some time," she told News24.

She said they had woken up at 04:30 to get ready for his first day. The school is some distance from their home in Braamfischerville Phase 2, she said.

Mother of shy twins Shudu and Roli Tshukudu said her girls were accompanied by their big brother Prince, who would be starting Grade 2 at the school.

Smart classrooms, laboratories, library

One of the twins, Shudu, clutching to her mother's leg, told News24 she did not want to go to school and instead wanted go back home with her mom.

Her sister, however, said she was looking forward to meeting her new teacher and seeing her new classroom. Roli confidently said she would not be doing any work in class, but would instead spend her day sitting and playing with her new friends.

Mother of two Matshoko Senyako said she chosen to enrol her children in the school because it offered Sesotho as a subject.

"When I heard that they teach Sesotho, I decided I should move them here, because it is closer to home for them, and I was struggling with transport [at their former school].

"This one is within walking distance from our home, so I can bring them myself," she said.

The new school, which is named after struggle stalwart Nomzamo (Winnie) Madikizela-Mandela, has 33 smart classrooms, two science and two computer laboratories, a library, a nutrition centre, as well as sports facilities.

It was built by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development at a cost of R83m.

