Tanzania: Twelve Drown As Boat Sinks Off Tanga Coast

More than 18 people have died in separate incidents, including 12 passengers who were travelling by boat from Tanga to Pemba Island in which 27 others sustained injuries.

The deaths also included three pupils; one of whom drowned while attempting to cross the flooded Katenza River in Laela Town, Sumbawanga District.

Tanga Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benedict Wakuryamba, said the incident occurred at 5 am at Jambe Island in Tanga Region after the boat capsized. ACP Wakuryamba, who said that the boat was identified as 'Mv Burudani' with registration number 5512, reported that the vessel sank soon after arriving in the island.

President John Magufuli has sent a message of condolences to the Tanga Regional Commissioner following the deaths of 12 people following a boat accident while travelling from Tanga to Pemba.

The accident occurred on Monday night at Jambe Island, a little distance off the Tanga Coast. There were 33 survivors, 25 of whom have been admitted to the Tanga Regional Referral Hospital, Bombo, for treatment.

"I have been shocked and saddened by the deaths of our fellow Tanzanians who lost their lives in the boat sinking tragedy.

We have lost our beloved ones, our children and adults whose families depended on in their day-to-day lives. Mr RC, please convey my condolences to the families of the deceased," Dr Magufuli wrote in the message. He prayed for the souls of the dead and called for patience and strength among all those who lost their beloved ones in the tragedy.

The president wished all those injured a speedy recovery. .................................... According to the ACP, the cause of the incident is yet to be established. Twelve people drowned, including Captain Badru Said, who was the only one identified.

"Though we have not been able to know the number of passengers who were in the boat, we are still working with the Tanga Port Rescue Team to rescue people while we are contacting the Surface and Marine Transport Authority (SUMATRA) TO know the exact number of passengers," Mr Wakuryamba reported.

He called upon Tanga residents to visit the Tanga Regional Referral Hospital 'Bombo', to identify their relatives as apart from the captain, others were yet to be identified. Regarding the hospitalised survivors, he said most of them were not in good condition as they were severely injured.

In another incident, two pupils of Makwaya Primary School in Songea District, Ruvuma Region, have died after being caught in a landslide on the banks of Ruvuma River. Ruvuma Regional Police Commander Dismas Kisusi mentioned the pupils as Benjamin Ndunguru (12), a Standard four pupil and Fred Matembo (9), a Standard One pupil.

Mr Kisusi said the pupils disappeared from home on January 6 and their bodies found two days later on January 8 after other children who were picking mangoes found their bodies along the river.

Meanwhile, a Standard Three pupil, Kelvin Kafwimbi (9), who was studying at Maporomoko Primary School in Laela Town, drowned while attempting to cross the flooded Katenza River. The Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr George Kyando, confirmed the incident, saying it occurred at around 7pm on Sunday at Maporomoko area in the township.

"The boy was swept away by strong water current while he was attempting to cross the flooded Katenza River. He was coming back from a grazing errand. All his cattle successfully swum across the flooded river," added the RPC.

In a separate incident, three people were injured in an accident involving two separate vehicles and two separate incidents. The Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Ahmed Msangi, said on Tuesday that in the first accident, two people and three others were injured with the source of the two incidents said to be speeding.

According to the RPC, the first incident occurred at a sharp bend on Sunday at around 6.10 am at Kisesa Village, Kayenze Ward along Mwanza-Musoma Highway in Magu District where two persons, Daniel Joachim (33) and Janet Aiden (22), died on the spot while three others were injured.