Somalia: Puntland's Deputy Transport Minister Resigns

The deputy transport and public works minister for Puntland state Abdirahman Yusuf Farah has announced his resignation at press conference in Garowe city on Tuesday.

The deputy minister said he stepped down in protest of his clan's complaint over unfairness share of the upper house seats allocated to Somalia's Puntland state.

"Today, I hereby declare that I'm officially resigning from the post of the deputy minister for transport and public works in Puntland administration due to injustice," Farah added.

Puntland state is yet to release a statement regarding the resignation of the minister.