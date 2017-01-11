Angola: Tobacco Company Sued Over Label Rules

Luanda — The Sociedade Unificada de Tabacos de Angola (SUT) has been sued by the Angolan Consumer Defence Authority (AADIC) for breaking the regulations governing labels on cigarettes.

Speaking to Angop, AADIC chairman, Diógenes de Oliveira, said the AC and SL brands manufactured by SUT, owner of the ex-FTU, did not bear information like "smoking seriously harms human health" and the diseases caused by smoking.

He added that these type of information must be visibly attached to the package, which is not the case in the AC and SL brands.

He explained that the SUT infringement runs against the Angolan Constitution and the World Health Organisation (WHO) convention on the issue.

Asked to comment on the issue, SUT told Angop a decision would be made public after a court rule.