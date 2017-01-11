11 January 2017

Uganda: Africa Top Seed Toriola Hails Nakasero Table Tennis Club

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — With initiatives such as the Nakasero Table Tennis club, one cannot help thinking the sport has resumed the long process of getting back to its feet.

For two years the sport was locked in administrative wrangles before Douglas Kayondo overthrew the Robert Jjagwe led executive last year.

The association has now embarked to a grassroots program with Nakasero Tennis club spearheading the initiatives.

"Be with us and we will develop you," stated Kayondo in his remarks at the closing ceremony held at Nakasero Primary School on Monday evening.

Apart from organising the two-week clinic for children aged 5-18 the club through patron Mary Musoke also invited seven-time Olympian Segun Toriola to conduct training sessions for the duration of the camp.

"This is a brilliant initiative. You stand a good chance of succeeding in the sport when you start young," Toriola had earlier told the participants.

Representing the acting Nigerian High Commisioner, Evelyn Ozoegu welcomed the club's effort of starting from the grassroots.

"Catch them young and train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it," Ozoegu said quoting various proverbs.

Through the Ping Sans Frontiers organization, Toriola who is also Africa table tennis top seed donated equipment to the club that included rackets and training shoes among others.

