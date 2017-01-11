Tanzania: Student Loan Board Visits Employers

The Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) loan repayment task force has started physical verification to employers who failed to deduct or remit money deducted from loan beneficiaries in their organization.

In December last year, HESLB Executive Director, Mr Abdul-Razaq Badru directed employers who have not been making any deductions or remitting the deductions to do so before the task force starts executing its duties.

Leading the team in Dar es Salaam yesterday, HESLB Acting Assistant Director of Loans repayment, Mr Phidelis Joseph said the operation is an ongoing exercise and employers who still do not submit names of the graduates at their companies should do so.

However, massive cheating observed as many companies submitted fewer employees compared to the actual number. "At MANTRAC there were five employees who were not in the list they submitted; this also observed in other employers list, they must report real figures.

Legal measures will be taken against employers who will be found cheating on the number of employees," he noted with concern. The task team yesterday visited MANTRAC, Precision Airways and SBC Tanzania Limited (Pepsi), with poor cooperation from the two, Precision and Pepsi.

The three companies in total owe HESLB 500m/- including fines and principal loans. The amount could help hundreds of higher learning students who fail to join the higher learning institutions due lack of funds from the board.