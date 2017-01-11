Gambia: Barrow Vows to Introduce Term Limit to Avoid Misrule

President-elect Adama Barrow on Monday, January 09, while addressing a crowd of people from different communities on a courtesy call vowed to ensure that a two term limit of 5 years is introduced for the presidency in order to avoid misrule as a result of over-staying.

At Kairaba Hotel, Barrow said the coalition government which is formed by knowledgeable and strong politicians will do all it could to make sure the rights and freedoms of every person is protected.

"The reason why presidents misrule the country and govern horribly against their people is because of overstay. If you spend long sitting as a president you must be prone to dictatorship because it is highly possible to think that your power is unshakeable. You may not think that power belongs to people and eventually people will be afraid of your government instead of otherwise," said Barrow.

The president-elect, due to be inaugurated on the 19th said if they assume office they will make sure no president ever served as president of the country beyond 10 years by effecting such provisions in the Constitution.

"With term limit, any president that comes will serve appropriately and have respect for the laws of the land because the person will know that there is an end to his or her tenure. We will make sure that our government is afraid of the people so that we can work with the people without fear," he said.

Mr. Barrow further assured the communities that his government will be in place for every Gambian irrespective of who they are to ensure development is brought rapidly in all sectors.

He was addressing several delegations from Brikama, Banjul, Dobong Kunda in the Central River Region, etc., who all assured their support to the coalition.