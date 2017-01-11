11 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Millions of Shillings for Bribing God 'Stolen'

By Bill Oketch & Patrick Ebong

Unspecified sums of money that could have been used for repentance by a Ugandan government official before God on Judgment Day, have disappeared, a source told Daily Monitor yesterday.

The source, who is related to the deceased's wife, Ms Margaret Obong, said the huge sum of money disappeared from the safe soon after the frustrated attempt to bribe God.

"The money has disappeared and we are holding a meeting in Apac District early next week to iron out the matter. I will keep you posted on any new developments. My sister will also speak to you at an appropriate time," the source said.

The deceased's brother Justin Ngole, on Sunday told this newspaper that the matter was reported to police.

"They are pointing an accusing finger at me, but they don't have any substantial evidence to pin me," he said.

Meanwhile, the custodian of the $5,700 (about Shs20.5m)that was recovered from the coffin after the exhumation of Obong's body, has finally handed over the money to the deceased's family.

The Okii me Okabo clan chief Mike Gulu, confirmed to this newspaper that God's chosen people (religious leaders) bore witness as he handed over the money to Obong's family on Monday.

"They now know what to do with it. I did not taste the money. I have handed it to the family the way I was given. If they (family) misuse it, God will punish them," Mr Gulu said on Monday.

Obong, 52, who worked as a senior personnel officer in the ministry of Public Service from 2006 to 2016, had saved more than Shs200 million to bribe God on Judgment Day so He could forgive his earthy sins.

Obong died on December 17, 2016, after a long illness and was buried at his ancestral home at Adag-ani village, Bar-pii parish, Aromo Sub-county in Lira District, on Christmas Eve.

Obong was reportedly buried in a metallic coffin estimated to have cost Shs20m. The deceased's brother- in-law, Mr David Elic, also the Aromo LC3 chairman, said Obong had left behind a Will, dictating that upon his death, his wife Margaret Obong should deposit huge sums of money in his coffin.

