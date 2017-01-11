Mauritius Police Force to Recruit 340 Temporary Police Constables

press release

An exercise for the selection/recruitment of around 340 Police Constables and Women Police Constables to serve the Mauritius Police Force is currently underway at the Special Mobile Force Warriors' Rest, in Vacoas.

The exercise, conducted by the Disciplined Forces Service Commission, aims at identifying and appointing qualified persons with the drive and skill for efficient performance. The selection, carried out in alphabetical order, kick-started on 10 January 2017 for male candidates.

Present at the venue of the exercise this morning, the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission and the Disciplined Forces Service Commission, Mrs Nirmala Boodhoo described the selection process as revolutionary given that several changes have been brought to allow more candidates apply for the position. In fact, the age limit has been extended from 25 years to 28 years old and the Body Mass Index criteria has been removed.

According to Mrs Boodhoo, these selection procedures form part of a rebranding strategy for the Mauritius Police Force to ensure transparency in the recruitment process. The first and foremost duty of a police officer is to serve the nation and its people and also to be in the frontline to uphold law and order, she added.

About the selection

The selection/recruitment exercise for Police Constables will be ongoing until 25 January 2017, while the process for Women Police Constables will start on 30 January.

Different stages are involved in this exercise, namely: briefing session on the procedures and the role of Police Constables; and, height screening test to select only those candidates who meet the minimum height requirement of 1m70, following which they can proceed to having their documents verified.

Moreover, candidates are expected to possess the minimum academic requirements and to be computer literate. Only the best candidates undergo the physical aptitude tests for chest measurements and fitness. The selected candidates will then be called for medical examinations and interviews.

It is to be noted that the selection process will also take place in Rodrigues in the coming months to allow qualified candidates join the Mauritius Police Force.