Kenya: Justin Muturi Recalls MPs to Vet IEBC and EACC Nominees

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for a special sitting to debate nominees to the ethics and electoral commissions.

Mr Muturi has scheduled the sitting on Tuesday, January 17, morning and afternoon following a request from Majority Leader Aden Duale.

Lawmakers are expected to debate suitability of eight nominees to head the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The nominees include former Anglican Church of Kenya head Eliud Wabukala who has been appointed to chair the EACC and Mr Wafula Chebukati who has been nominated to head the IEBC.

Others are IEBC commissioner nominees Consolata Maina, Boya Molu, Roselyne Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Abdi Guliye.

Mr Wabukala, Mr Chebukati, Ms Maina, Mr Molu and Dr Akombe have already been vetted by the National Assembly's Justice and Lefal Affairs Committee.

Mr Kurgat, Ms Mwachanya and Prof Guliye are expected to appear before the committee led by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga on Wednesday.