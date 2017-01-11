Liberia: VP Boakai Cautions Opponents Against Making Inciting Comments

Monrovia — He is one of the many Liberian politicians vying to replacing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

For Ambassador Joe Boakai, he comes to the election as an incumbent Vice President after winning two successive elections on the same ticket with President Sirleaf.

Regardless the challenge of convincing Liberians to elect him this time around as president, VP Boakai has emphasized the significance of the 2017 elections in the country's existence.

"Elections make a beautiful and fulfilled aspect of our democratic system of governance," the President of Senate said at the opening of session at the Capitol on Tuesday.

"Taking part in an election should be about offering oneself to serve. It should never be a must win, or perish trying to, situation, which would endanger unsavory acts aimed at reaping undeserved rewards."

VP Boakai maintains that Liberia's biggest challenge this year is the presidential and legislative elections, and according to him he expects the huge national undertaking to bring in spasm of tension, emotions and even suspicious that normally accompany the elections.

He expressed optimism that Liberians can go through these elections peacefully evident by the past two successful elections held in the country.

"Notwithstanding the current reality of our national security and law enforcement lies for the large part in our own hands," VP Boakai said.

Vice President Boakai is unquestionable the standard bearer of the UP after he received the party's backing during a convention held in Gbarnga Bong County.

Political commentators say, Boakai era could prove more challenging compare to the past two elections under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as running mate.

Boakia is going into the election with an advantage of an incumbent but on the other hand, with a challenge coming from oppositions calling for regime change.

He will also face a coalition that many see as a strong opponent that could pose some hindrance to his election.

Amid these challenges and advantages Vice President Boakai has cautioned politicians contesting the 2017 Presidential and general elections to stay away from acts and utterances that send signal to the electorates that are similar to civil war.