Liberia: Police Arrest 20 Connected to Buchanan City Riot

Buchanan — The Liberian National Police says it has now arrested up to 18 persons believed to be linked to the violent protest that occurred in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County over the weekend.

Both Prince Holt and Charles Holt were arrested with cutlasses and other dangerous instruments during the riot that resulted to both public and private properties being vandalized, the Police said in a statement Monday.

Top officers of the Liberian National Police were seen in the port city of Buchanan early Sunday morning, January 8 investigating the mysterious death of an 18-year-old girl which sparked violent riot from angry residents.

An LNP release states that "the Police are also investigating a man identified as Sherman Momo who was lastly seen with the victim before her gruesome murder".

"In the wake of the violence, Police in the county have put up a high alert for the remaining rioters, and called on residents of the Bassa to give needed information to the Police for their arrest and subsequent prosecution," the release added.

The lifeless body of Siah Tamba alias Princess was discovered in the Sugar Cane Farm community Friday morning by community dwellers.

Eyewitnesses said the girl was found tied up with visible bruises on her lifeless body.

No body parts were extracted from her, according to a 15-man coroner jury set up to examine the corpse.

The jury comprises residents of the community where the body was found.

The LNP said no one has been charged in connection to the murder of 18 years Siah Tamba, who was found dead on last Saturday morning which prompted the violence.

When the incident was reported to the Grand Bassa County detachment of the LNP on Friday January 6, an unknown man reportedly made confession that he was part of the ploy to murder the girl. This prompted angry residents to go amuck, storming the city in violent protest - demanding the Police to arrest the culprits.

Following the arrest of the unidentified man who reportedly confessed to the crime, the protesters then stormed the LNP headquarters on the Fairgrounds in Buchanan City, demanding mob justice.

Some of the angry protesters demanded that the Police turn over the suspect to them, our correspondent who was on the scene reported.

As speculations later swelled over the last location of the deceased, some said she was last seen at a local bar identified as Garden Park.

This reportedly prompted over 3,000 angry mobs who then ransacked the facility on Saturday morning, looting and destroying the entire property located few yards at the back of the county's administration building.

The angry crowd then stormed the Liberian Government hospital, where they believed the injured suspect was being treated, throwing stones and attempting to break through the health facility but were disbursed by reinforcement from the Police Support Unit (PSU) from Monrovia.

The security situation in the port city following the discovery of the girl's lifeless body attracted local and national concerns with several government officials including Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, Grand Bassa Senator Jonathan Kaipay, Buchanan District Representative Gabriel Smith and county superintendent Levi Demmah all getting involve to ensure a prompt investigation of the matter.

Speaking briefly to reporters as the Police carried out its investigation, Senator Kaipay assured that all efforts will be exerted to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

In another development, Police in Bomi County have arrested four persons while attempting to sell a 3 year old girl to a resident of Tubmanburg, identified as Lincoln Vincent for 15million Leones.

The LNP release said Mr. Lincoln Vincent altered the Police after he was approached by 20 years old Benjamin Fred of his desire to sell the manor.

Those arrested by the Bomi County Police Detachment are Gaidee Loumeh 35, Benjamin Fred 20, Soa Kromah 48 a resident of Kenama, Sierra Leone who purported to be the Grandmother of the victim, and Hamed Brima.

Prime suspect Sao Kromah told Police investigators that her action to sell the victim was intended to pay off a huge some of debt in the tone of five hundred thousand Leone she owes in her native land of Sierra Leone.

The suspects have all admitted to the alleged crime.