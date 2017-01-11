Rwanda: Mukura VC Coach Warns Players After Gicumbi Defeat

MUKURA VICTORY SPORTS head coach Godfrey Okoko has attributed the team's poor run including the latest defeat against Gicumbi FC to players' lack of focus and motivation.

Mukura VC lost to struggling Gicumbi 1-0 at Stade de Gicumbi on Sunday.

Speaking to Times Sport after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Northern Province based Gicumbi, Okoko said, "I am very disappointed with the individual performance of each one of my players. They are playing like they do not want to win a match or they don't know what they want, it seems that we are not ready each and every match we play."

The frustrations are understandable because after finishing in third place last season, Mukura VC was expected to perform much better in the 2016/2017 season. However, the club has not lived up to this expectation after a consistent poor run of results which has pushed the club to eleventh place with 13 points after 12 rounds of matches in the league.

The win was Gicumbi's first game at their newly renovated home ground. The lone goal was netted by 19-year-old Patrick Ntijyinama in the 79th minute. Despite the win Gicumbi remains in 15th position with seven points.

Referring to the game, Okoko said his players failed to stick to tactical instructions and that is why they could not capitalize on our chances.

He added, "When the season started, I had it in my mind that it would be a tough and challenging season. There is no way we could challenge for the title without enough quality players. It is impossible."

The former Burundian national team player admitted that his current team doesn't have enough capacity to play well in the League and Peace Cup.

"This was a good platform for the players to gain experience and also have a feel of what it means to play small teams, unfortunately we are out but I think they don't have a good future if they are not changing their minds," he noted.

Mukura will face tricky Sunrise on Saturday at Nyagatare turf.