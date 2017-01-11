11 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mukura VC Coach Warns Players After Gicumbi Defeat

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

MUKURA VICTORY SPORTS head coach Godfrey Okoko has attributed the team's poor run including the latest defeat against Gicumbi FC to players' lack of focus and motivation.

Mukura VC lost to struggling Gicumbi 1-0 at Stade de Gicumbi on Sunday.

Speaking to Times Sport after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Northern Province based Gicumbi, Okoko said, "I am very disappointed with the individual performance of each one of my players. They are playing like they do not want to win a match or they don't know what they want, it seems that we are not ready each and every match we play."

The frustrations are understandable because after finishing in third place last season, Mukura VC was expected to perform much better in the 2016/2017 season. However, the club has not lived up to this expectation after a consistent poor run of results which has pushed the club to eleventh place with 13 points after 12 rounds of matches in the league.

The win was Gicumbi's first game at their newly renovated home ground. The lone goal was netted by 19-year-old Patrick Ntijyinama in the 79th minute. Despite the win Gicumbi remains in 15th position with seven points.

Referring to the game, Okoko said his players failed to stick to tactical instructions and that is why they could not capitalize on our chances.

He added, "When the season started, I had it in my mind that it would be a tough and challenging season. There is no way we could challenge for the title without enough quality players. It is impossible."

The former Burundian national team player admitted that his current team doesn't have enough capacity to play well in the League and Peace Cup.

"This was a good platform for the players to gain experience and also have a feel of what it means to play small teams, unfortunately we are out but I think they don't have a good future if they are not changing their minds," he noted.

Mukura will face tricky Sunrise on Saturday at Nyagatare turf.

Rwanda

Education Council to Manage Student Loans, Bursaries

The management of government loans and bursaries for university students could soon be coordinated by the Higher… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.