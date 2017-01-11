Liberia: Mills Jones Joins Voter Registration Push

Dr. Joseph Mills Jones, political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), said Liberians can only exercise their constitutional right to vote wisely during elections if they register in their numbers during the upcoming voter registration exercise which starts in February.

Dr. Jones called on Liberians to exercise their political franchise by registering to vote.

He made the statement over the weekend at a program marking the Divine Thanksgiving and Prayer Breakthrough Service, which coincided with his honoring ceremony.

The program was held in the edifice of the Calvary Redemption Church of God Mountain Assembly, located in Logan Town, outside Monrovia under the auspices of the New Jerusalem Temple. It was held in collaboration with the Body of Christ, a sister denomination.

According to Governor Jones, this year, the months of February and March mark a new and rewarding beginning for Liberians irrespective of ethnicity, religion, status, disability, sex and race to make use of the opportunity provided in the Constitution to register and vote.

"Our country is at a cross road and we must decide where we want to go as Liberians and in doing that, it requires us to take our jobs seriously as we look forward to the election process. We want to urge all of us to go out there and register to vote," Jones told the gathering.

"Go and register to vote, keep your registration card somewhere and don't give it to anyone to keep it for you," Dr. Jones admonished the congregation,

He urged Liberians to keep their voter registration card in a safe place so that when the time comes to vote they will be able to exercise their democratic right that would bring a renewed sense of development to Liberia.

Bishop Benjamin Doe-Wion, vision bearer of the Church told the congregation that they can do better provided they change the scope of their political decisions in October by electing the right candidate.

He reminded them that other African countries that are doing better are not magicians, adding that Liberia can be developed too, but this will depend on the choices people make in electing a leader.

"We need to change the scope; we need to turn the country around and based on that, we can even make it better than other countries around us when the right persons are elected," Bishop Wion said.

The program was attended by Senator Joseph Nagbe of Sinoe County, Clergymen, and MOVEE National Chair, Maxwell Kemayah.