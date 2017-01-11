Liberia: Senate Passed 153 Bills, 80 Pending

The President of the Senate, Vice President Joseph Boakai said 153 bills were passed during the 5th Session of the Legislature, while 80 more are pending during the 6th and final Session.

Veep Boakai made the disclosure yesterday when he formally welcomed Senators to their Chambers for the first day sitting of the final Session of the 53rd Legislature.

He recalled how the Legislature, apart from its usual workload, was "faced with dedication and focus, the extra challenge of sitting in two extensions and one special session; and for this let me express my gratitude for this patriotic service to your country and people."

Boakai reminded the Legislature that the biggest challenge this year is the presidential and legislative elections which, he says, "We can realistically expect this huge national undertaking to bring with it the spasm of tension, emotions, and even suspicions that normally accompany elections. My trust is that we will never fail to live up to our noble designation as the Upper House and, even more so, the House of Elders. "

Veep Boakai, now standard bearer for ruling Unity Party (UP) in the upcoming elections, challenged lawmakers to stay away from acts and utterances that send wrong signals to citizens that elections are similar to a civil war.

"It must never be a 'must win or perish trying to' situation, which would engender unsavory acts aimed at reaping undeserved rewards," Boakai told the lawmakers.

He then assured them that the country's international partners are within reach to lend a hand, adding, "as we strive to perfect our electioneering system; even as we rely on such backing, we must move to prove to them that we are capable and mature enough to handle elections with national integrity and pride."

Pro Temp Armah Jallah reminded his colleagues that Liberians are looking up to them to make laws that will develop, improve and sustain their lives; laws that ensure stability of the state, enhance economic prosperity and civil liberties, and laws that will foster the reign of peace and reconciliation in the country.

"We must adopt attitudes that will further make the Senate a professional and respected institution," the Gbarpolu County Senator said.

Senator Jallah further cautioned his colleagues on the Constitution Review Commission's Proposition #24 which is opting for the Christianization of Liberia, describing it as a sticky issue, noting, "We all must handle this with care and not to make political gains on it during the ensuing electioneering period; we must work to promote our respective faiths and beliefs."