Liberia: Gyia Leaders Challenged to Govern By Example

The Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Mrs. Elfrieda Stewart Tamba over the weekend called on members of the Good Youth Intellectual Association (GYIA) to adopt good examples in their leadership.

Commissioner Tamba said Liberia lacks people who lead by good examples who also commit to standards that can help move the country forward.

She made the remarks when she was certificated alongside four others at the GYIA's Annual Youth Festival Awards and Home Coming held at the Nathan E. Gibson Memorial High School in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

"Volunteerism is an exceedingly good thing anyone can do for his or her community," she noted. "Coming from the private to the public sector I always made it my duty to help people to overcome life's challenges."

She thanked GYIA for the recognition and commended her fellow honorees for their commitment and goodwill and sacrifice to their country.

Fellow honoree, Dr. Mosoka Fallah of the Ministry of Health, said volunteerism breeds civil responsibility and it should therefore be cherished.

"The value of volunteerism is that it paves the way for anyone involved to learn, have access to good friendship and opens the way for lifetime career development and subsequently gives one a job worth appreciating," Dr. Fallah said.

He added that he is connected to institutions and friends with great potentials and is prepared at all times to seek scholarships for youth who are determined to learn and improve their skills for the betterment of their communities and country.

"There is no government in the world that has ever employed all of its citizens, so youth should be entrepreneurs and whatever they can be professionally in order to help themselves and their nation," he noted.

The Chief Executive Officer of JEK Enterprise Corporation, Madam Getrude Pratt, also an honoree, said all that matters in life to succeed is a focused mind and ready hands.

"I am in my early thirties and today I have control over a reasonable business that is not only selling quality utensils but also offering interior decoration and other basic home services," Ms. Pratt said.

She thanked members of GYIA for their commitment to positive change and called on them to keep moving forward, and reaching out to young ones in slum communities.

The Executive Director of GYIA, Mr. John M. Gray outlined his organization's successes and challenges over the years.

Mr. Gray said in 2016 GYIA undertook several initiatives, including community outreach program on motivating young people to be steadfast and seek new ideas and skills to overcome challenges.

He said GYIA provided scholarships to a number of students who lacked the means to go to school. "During our first quarter, GYIA visited six communities, precisely Harmon Field, Duport Road, Outland, Police Academy, Reservoir and GSA Road respectively," he said.

Gray said his organization visited the then infamous Turtle Base in Red Light and encouraged the "zogos" (at risk youths) to find some other alternatives in life rather than engaging in theft and harassing citizens.