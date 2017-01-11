Liberia: Montserrado Reach County Meet Finals

Montserrado County yesterday reached the finals of the 2016/2017 National County Sports Meet following a 5-3 victory over Margibi County in a penalty shootout at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

With Tuesday's semi-finals match heading into extra time, after both teams refused to find the back of the net during 90 minutes of play Montserrado County secured their spot in the final after Joseph Zayzay scored the winning penalty for Coach Samuel Sumo's boys.

Zayzay, as part of Coach Sumo's normal system of pairing players, was introduced in the 57th minute but was only able to swing in a tricky right-footer about 20 yards away in the 9th minute of extra time.

Margibi, under fire from Coach Abra Fofana could have killed the dreams of Montserrado reaching the finals through several goal scoring opportunities, but Musa Kebbah, Aaron Hallie and Wurie Barry failed to make use of their opportunities.

Margibi took control of the match from the 68th minute by keeping Coach Sumo's boys under pressure through counter attacks that saw Barry dribbling two Montserrado defenders to strike from about 7 yards, but was denied by goalkeeper Vinah Smith of Montserrado.

Three minutes later Montserrado came close to getting a goal through Kamara's header.

Margibi missed their first penalty after Alex Bedell's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Koffa Nimely of Montserrado.

Montserrado scored all of their five penalties through Michael Dennis, Musa Kebbah, Emmanuel Reyah, Edward Ledium and the winning penalty scorer, Zayzay.

Margibi were seen as one of the tournament's favorites after killing the dreams of defending champions, Grand Bassa County and topped Group "B" in the second group stage.

Montserrado will meet the winner from the second semi-finals encounter between Nimba and Maryland counties today.

Kickball

Defending kickball champions, Nimba County yesterday booked their spot in the finals following 8-1 victory over Montserrado County at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Grand Bass will go against Margibi in today's semi-finals at the same pitch.