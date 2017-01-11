Liberia: NEC Receives Voter Registration Materials

The national Elections Commission (NEC) has received over 2,200 kits of assorted voter registration materials for the impending nation-wide voter registration scheduled for February 1 to March 7 this year.

"Considering the crucial nature of this year's representative and presidential elections, the call for adequate materials to conduct the elections cannot be overemphasized as any shortage of elections materials will hamper the smooth operations of the NEC," Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah said at the Commission's headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia when he received the materials.

The materials included lamination pouch and tools, special boxes for shipping optical mark recognition (OMR) forms, logistics and accounting forms which were off loaded at the Commission's warehouses in Sinkor.

The OMR and other essential materials needed for the upcoming voter registration and to conduct the training of over 8,000 registration staff and implement the actual registration process were received by the executives of the NEC upon arrival.

NEC Acting Director for Communications, Joseph T. Nyensuah, meanwhile said the training for logistics officers and camera technicians from the 19 magisterial areas in the 15 counties ended on Sunday, January 8.

"Nineteen NEC logisticians and 19 camera technicians completed a specialized training in election logistics management which is a program designed to deepen their understanding in election materials control," Nyensuah said.

He said NEC transported registration materials to the commission's extended warehouses around the country by trained logisticians, who are ready to execute the voter registration exercise.