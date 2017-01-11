The Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Boima S. Kamara, has said that Liberians must write their own story on how their country is being governed instead of relying on international actors.

Speaking last Wednesday during the launch of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) and its National Sensitization and Outreach Campaign in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, Minister Kamara said the Campaign is happy to continue the process of creating awareness among citizens and stakeholders across the country's fifteen political sub-divisions.

"A few weeks ago, we launched similar campaigns in Margibi, Bong and Nimba counties," Minister Kamara, who is the APRM's National Focal Point, reiterated.

"The APRM is the way by which a country can evaluate its own performances, and Liberia has acceded to the 14th Forum of Heads of State and Governments of the APRM in January 2011, and has since made meaningful contributions in terms of representation and participation in the APRM process," Minister Kamara explained.

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was appointed in May 2013 as chairperson of the APRM and had served for two years before turning the position over to President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

In February 2017, the APRM Country Support Mission met with President Sirleaf and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for technical assistance to the APRM Liberia program. In August 2016, the President also committed to the APRM Special Summit in Nairobi by conducting a self-assessment in July 2017, which gathering will be one of the fruits of the many engagements of the process, the minister explained.

He pointed out that in October 2016, Liberia received a joint APRM-ECA Technical Support Mission led by Professor Eddy Malooka and a team of resource persons from the United Nations Economic Commission on Africa and APRM continental Secretariat that participated in the launch of the national sensitization and outreach campaign and provided technical assistance and capacity building for key stakeholders.

Four foundation thematic pillars of the APRM are being built around democracy and political governance, economic governance and management, socio-economic development and corporate governance, Minister Kamara said.

The APRM's Executive Director, Mr. Dax Sua, said the APRM was established in March 2003 by the Heads of States and Government Implementation Committee (HSGIC) of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) as a self-monitoring framework that African governments can accede to on a voluntary basis.

He named the objectives of the APRM as fostering the adoption of policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth and sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration through experience sharing and reinforcement of successful and best practices, including identifying deficiencies and assessment of requirement for capacity building.