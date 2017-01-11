Rwanda: FERWAFA Start Amavubi U15 National Team Selection

Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has started a week-long selection process of the U-15 boy's national team.

According to the statement from FERWAFA, the selection process started on Tuesday at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu District.

After holding the same selection exercise for the Girls U-15 National Team in December, 2016, FERWAFA President Vincent Nzamwita said the event will help the federation secure talented players who will constitute the Boys' U-15 national team.

"The major aim of this selection process is to help us establish a Boys U-15 team, alongside the girls' team which was established last month. The two teams will be exposed to several competitions in a bid to improve their skills as we look for strong national teams in both male and female categories for future competitions," Nzamwita said

After the selection process, both the Boys' and Girls' U-15 teams may play an international friendly match with one of the regional countries.

Meanwhile, FERWAFA will start a National Youth U-15 league competition which will be played in schools effective from February this year.

The National U-15 competitions will attract players who were born after January 2002. The championship will be played across the country during the normal school duration.

The National U-15 competition will be played on an annual basis from the sector level with the best players picked to play at the next level until the Provincial level where winners will be picked and assembled in the National School of Excellence which will be based in Huye District by the end of 2017. The National U-15 Competition will provide a pool of capable, strong and young players who will compose the next national football teams which can qualify for major Africa and global football tournaments.