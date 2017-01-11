Cameroon: Concerns of Anglophone Teachers - Ad Hoc Committee Meeting In Bamenda Tomorrow

The new application by a Cameroonian secures financial transactions and overcomes the stress of having to meet… Read more »

The Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Inter-ministerial Committee tasked with examining and proposing solutions to the concerns raised by the Anglophone Teachers' Trade Unions, Professor GHOGOMU Paul MINGO, invites all members of the Committee, all members of the Technical Secretariat and all invited persons, to the second inter-ministerial Committee meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday 12th January 2017 at the Governor's Conference Hall, Bamenda, beginning at 10.00 am prompt.

