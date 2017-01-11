Cameroon: Concerns of Anglophone Teachers - Ad Hoc Committee Meeting In Bamenda Tomorrow

Hereunder is a public announcement from the Chairperson of the Inter-ministerial Committee.
The Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Inter-ministerial Committee tasked with examining and proposing solutions to the concerns raised by the Anglophone Teachers' Trade Unions, Professor GHOGOMU Paul MINGO, invites all members of the Committee, all members of the Technical Secretariat and all invited persons, to the second inter-ministerial Committee meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday 12th January 2017 at the Governor's Conference Hall, Bamenda, beginning at 10.00 am prompt.
Those concerned are:
Members of Ad Hoc Committee:
1. Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo, Minister of Higher Education;
2. Mr. Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, Minister of Secondary
Education;
3. Mrs. Youssouf née Hadidja Alim, Minister of Basic Education;
4 . Professor Tata Simon Ngenge, representative of SYNES - University
Of Bamenda;
5. Professor James Abangma, representative of SYNES - University of
Buea;
6. Mr. Tassang Wilfred Fombang, representative of the Cameroon
Teachers Trade Union (CATTU);
7. Mr. Tameh Valentine Nfon, representative of the Teachers
Association of Cameroon (TAC);
8. Mr. Afuh Stephen Kwah, representative of the Presbyterian Education
Authority Teachers Trade Union (PEA TTU);
9. Mr. Kimfon Michael Yufenuy, representative of the Catholic
Education Workers Trade Union (CEWOTU);
lO.Mr. Ayeah Emmanuel K. Ngam, representative of the Baptist
Teachers Trade Union of Cameroon (BA TTUC);
ll.Mr. Tasi Ntang Lucas, representative of the Cameroon Education
Forum (CEF);
12.Messrs. Lukong Amos, Foncham Ephraim Mutanga and Tangye
Peter Suh-Nfor, representatives of Govemment schools;
13.Mrs. Mary Asongwe, representative of lay private schools;
14. Reverends Anthony Lawir and Augustine Nkwain, Messrs. Kimah
Constantine, Ayongwa Solomon, Haddison Paul Luma and
Nyanganji Job, representatives of private denominational schools;
15. Mr. Ndikum Peter, representative of Parent-Teacher Associations of
, Government schools;
16.Mr. Tasi George Mbuh, representative of Parent-Teacher Associations
of lay private schools;
17.Mr. Tiemuncho Joseph Chushiekeh, representative of Parent-Teacher
Associations of private denominational schools;
18.Messrs. USMAN MOH NGANGQWE and IDRISU USEINI
TATAR, representatives Islamic Private Education;
19.Mr. David AKW ANGA, Principal GSS BEKUMU I;
20.Mr. NJIE Samuel KALE, PCC Education Secretary Buea;
21.Mr. NTOKO NTUBA Wilfred, Cameroon Education Forum (CEF);
22.Mr. George NGW ANE, Parent, BUEA;
23.Ms. Lois EBENYE IKOME, Principal G.B.H.S TIKO;
24.Mr. MBETE William, Principal G.T.H.S Muyuka;
25.Mr. S.T MBU, Education Secretary Lay Private, Buea;
26.Fr. EBlA GA Peter Paul, Mamfe Diocese;
,
27.Mr. MOTANGA Hilary Hamza, Islamic Education Secretary, BUEA;
28.Dr. FONTEM NEBA, University of Buea;
29.Barrister MBOKE Divint-, Buea.
Technical Secretariat:
30.Mr. Fred EBONGUE MAKOLLE, Coordinator;
31.Mr. MBAME Lucas MOSOKE, Attaché at the Division of Education
and Research at the Prime Minister' s Office;
32.Professor NGOMO Horace MAN GA, representative of the Ministry
Of Higher Education;
33.Professor Wilfred NYONGBET GABSA, Head of the Department of
Coordination of Academic Activities at the Ministry of Higher
Education;
34.Professor Ivo LEKE TAMBO, representative of the Ministry of
Secondary Education;
35.Mr. AKEMNDA Eric ACHANKENG, representative of the Ministry
of Basic Education;
36. Mr. VOUNDI VOUNDI, Head of Division for Legal Affairs at the
Ministry of Basic Education;
37.Mr. TOHMOH Joseph Yong, Inspector of Services at the Ministry of
Basic Education;
38.Mr. NYEANCID Wilfred BAMBO, Director of Technical and
Professional Secondary Education;
39.Mr. OYONO Adams Daniel, Technical Adviser at the Ministry of
Secondary Education;
40.Mr. EBONE Paul TIKU, Technical Adviser at the Ministry of
Secondary Education;
4l.Mr. NGOH Christopher Sam, Chargé de Missions at the Prime
Minister' s Office; ·
42.Mr. NGAM Gilead NKWAIN, Chargé de Missions at the Prime
Minister' s Office;
43.Pr. PEGNYEMB Dieudonné, Ministry of Higher Education.
Invited Personalities:
44.Professor Nalova Lyonga, Vice Chancellor University of Buea;
45.Professor Theresia AKENJI, Vice Chancellor University of Bamenda;
46.Professor FON CHE Peter, Rector FONAB Polytechnic Bamenda;
47.Dr. ASONGWE Emmanuel TABO, Rector National Polytechnic
Bamenda;
48.Profcssor TALLA KASHIM, Vice Chancellor HIBMA T Buea;
49.Mr. MOMBAKUED Victor YEWOH, North West Regional Delegate
for Secondary Education;
50. Mr. APAH Johnson, South West Regional Delegate for Secondary
Education;
5l.Mr. IGONDOH John ATOSOH, South West Regional Delegate for
Employment and Vocational Training;
52.Mr. NLEND Theodore Jules, North West Regional Delegate for
Employment and Vocational Training;
53.Mme Dorothy MOTAZE, South West Regional Delegate for Basic
Education;
54. Mr. Wilfred WAMBENG NDONG, North West Regional Delegate
for Basic Education.
Yaounde, the 10 January 2017
(s) Professor GHOGOMU Paul MINGO
Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Inter-ministerial Committee".