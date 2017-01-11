11 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Reaffirmed Guinea Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Homa Mulisa

Ethio-Guinean ties growing by leaps and bounds.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn reaffirmed to bolster bilateral ties with the Republic of Guinea as he received message from Guinean President Alpha Condé Monday delivered by country's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Fatoumata Kaba.

Ambassador Fatoumata extends greetings and good wishes from President Alpha Condé to the premier which aims at strengthening bilateral relations. According to her, the two countries enjoyed excellent relations, particularly following agreements signed in April 2016.

"Now we are very happy to know that bilateral ties between the two countries is getting even better." said the Ambassador.

Foreign Ministry African Affairs Directorate Director Metasebiya Taddese said the message shows Guinean government keen interest to strengthen ties with Ethiopia.

Metasebiya added that Ethiopia has reflected similar interest. According to her, the two countries relations range to over 20 areas including agriculture and health.

Ethiopia and Guinea signed general cooperation agreement in April 2016 to partner in the fields of health, agriculture, economy, finance, power and other areas.

Ethiopia

Nation in Top Ten Lonely Planet 2017 List

The largest travel guide-book publisher, Lonely Planet, cataloged Ethiopia among the top ten 2017 world tourist… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.