Ethiopia: Premier Reaffirmed Guinea Ties

Ethio-Guinean ties growing by leaps and bounds.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn reaffirmed to bolster bilateral ties with the Republic of Guinea as he received message from Guinean President Alpha Condé Monday delivered by country's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Fatoumata Kaba.

Ambassador Fatoumata extends greetings and good wishes from President Alpha Condé to the premier which aims at strengthening bilateral relations. According to her, the two countries enjoyed excellent relations, particularly following agreements signed in April 2016.

"Now we are very happy to know that bilateral ties between the two countries is getting even better." said the Ambassador.

Foreign Ministry African Affairs Directorate Director Metasebiya Taddese said the message shows Guinean government keen interest to strengthen ties with Ethiopia.

Metasebiya added that Ethiopia has reflected similar interest. According to her, the two countries relations range to over 20 areas including agriculture and health.

Ethiopia and Guinea signed general cooperation agreement in April 2016 to partner in the fields of health, agriculture, economy, finance, power and other areas.