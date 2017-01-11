11 January 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: FIFA Football Awards 2016 - Ronaldo Wins Best Player Award

By Elizabeth Mosima

Cristiano Ronaldo is the winner of the Best FIFA Football Awards 2016. The awards ceremony took place in Zurich, Switzerland, on January 9, 2017. Ronaldo, 31, beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to win the trophy.

Carli Lloyd of the United States was named the world's best female player. Leicester's Claudio Ranieri was named best men's coach, ex-Germany boss Silvia Neid won the female coach award, while Penang's Mohd Faiz Subri received the Puskas award for the best goal of 2016. Ronaldo will remember 2016 for reaching the pinnacle on three fronts: for club, for country and individually.

He was crowned a European champion for both Real Madrid and Portugal - with victory in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA EURO 2016. The Best FIFA Football Player Awards came about as a result of FIFA splitting with France Football magazine, that has been running the Ballon d'Or since 1956.

