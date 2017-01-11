Cameroon: National Unity - Traditional Rulers Advocate Togetherness

The Executive Board of the National Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers extended to the Traditional Rulers Members of the Government and to Members of Parliament met in Yaounde on 7 January 2017.

First, deliberations focused on evaluating the activities carried out to date and on the action for the coming years and secondly, on the signing of a framework agreement between the National Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers (NCCTR) and the Ministry of Public Health;

At the end of the deliberations to which Traditional Rulers from all the Regions of Cameroon took part, the following can be said:

National Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers (NCCTR) presents its deepest condolences to the bereaved families in the aftermath of the railway disaster of October 2016 in Eseka;

National Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers (NTCCR) recommends that inclusive dialogue should always prevail within the structures set up for the purpose by the Government;

National Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers (NTCCR) calls on the populations of all regions in general and those of the North-West and South-West in particular to maintain calm, to preserve social peace and to favour "living together";

With the aim of preserving the future of Cameroon, the National Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers (NTCCR) strongly recommends to teachers, students and pupils, to go back to school as from 9 January 2017.

Finally:

The National President of the NTCCR, his Majesty ALIM HAYATOU, Lamido of Garoua was tasked with the following:

To take all necessary steps to finalize the draft of the Customary Rule Book;

To finalize studies for the actual setting up the Royals Bank of Traditional Rulers of Cameroon;

To take the necessary steps with the competent authorities for the recognition of the National Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers (NTCCR) as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO);

To sign the framework agreement with the Ministry of Public Health;

To send to His Excellency the President of the Republic, Head of State, the motion of support, solidarity and encouragement from the Traditional Rulers of Cameroon;

With the view of implementing all its actions, the National Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers (NTCCR) fervently urges Regional, Divisional and Sub-Divisional Chapters Traditional Rulers to update and make available a list of Traditional Rulers from their jurisdiction in order to enable an exhaustive evaluation of our potentials.

(s) Alim GARGA HAYATOU