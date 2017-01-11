press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named 13 persons as ministers-designate to serve in his government.

President Akufo-Addo, who made the announcement at the Flagstaff House on Tuesday in accordance with article 71 (8) of the constitution, described the individuals as persons he trusted and was confident in their ability to help improve the various sectors in which they would be serving.

The nominees are Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister; Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, National Security; Mr Alan Kyerematen, Trade and Industry; Mr Ken Ofori Atta, Finance; Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, Energy and Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Defence.

The rest are Ambrose Dery, Interior; Mr Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Agriculture; Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Affairs; Gloria Akufo, Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Hajia Alima Mahama, Local Government and Rural Development and Dr Mathew Opoku Prempey, Education.

President Akufo-Addo also announced plans to merge the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Power to be led by Boakye Agyarko. The President said more names of individuals who would serve in his government would be announced on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the President in a communication to Parliament on Tuesday appealed to the House to expedite action on the approval process for his Ministerial nominees. He expressed optimism that the appointment committee would be constituted early enough to vet his Ministers enable him form a government.

Rt. Hon Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye, who read the communication, later referred the list of nominees to the Appointments Committee of the House for vetting.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)