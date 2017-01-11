Ghana: Parliament Sets Up Committee to Facilitate Govt Business

press release

Parliament has constituted a 20 member selection committee to facilitate the selection of members into the various Committees of the House.

The committee, chaired by Rt. Hon Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye is expected to select members for the composition of all 16 select committees and the 11 standing committees of the House as well as Parliamentary delegations, groupings and association to facilitate the work of the House.

Members of the committee includes Osie - Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Adwoa Safo, Kwesi Aneyaw Kyereme, Mattew Nyindam, Dominic Bingab Aduna Nitiwul, Haruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Advezi, Mohammed - Mubarak Muntaka Mohammed, Armah Kofi Buah, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Moses Anim , Ambrose Dery, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Dan Botwe, Ama Pomah Andoh, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Cynthia Mamle Morrison and Collins Dauda.

The committee was constituted on Tuesday, the 2nd Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 1st Session of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Mr. Osei Kyei- Mensah, Majority Leader, who moved the motion on the formula for composition of membership of the committees, said Standing Order 151 and 154 of Parliament provide that on the first sitting day after the inauguration "there shall be appointed a committee of selection comprising Mr Speaker as Chair and not more than 19 other members."

He said a ratio of 169: 106 for the Majority and Minority respectively would be a guide in the composition process, adding that issues of regional and gender balance would be highly considered as enshrined in Article 103 (5) of the 1992 constitution.

The committee includes 12 members from the Majority caucus and seven members from minority caucus.

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, in seconding the motion said leadership recognized all shades of opinion as provided for in Standing Orders of the House and takes particular cognizance of the expertise of members without compromising values of gender and regional representation

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)