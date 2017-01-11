11 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Naguib Sawiris Egypt's Biggest Billionaire Gainer in 2016 - Forbes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Egyptian business tycoon Naguib Sawiris was Egypt's biggest billionaire gainer in 2016, according to a report issued by Forbes.

The net worth of Naguib's fortune increased $700 million to reach $3.7 billion. He became Africa's seventh-richest person after he occupied the 10th position in the previous year.

In December 2016, Naguib announced that he would be stepping down as CEO of his telecom company, Orasom Telecom Media & Technology.

Naguib, 62, is currently the second richest Egyptian, preceded by his younger brother Nassef, whose wealth reached $5.3 billion after he added $400 million to his net worth in 2016. Nassef currently ranks as Africa's sixth-wealthiest person.

Their father Onsi is the continent's oldest billionaire and is ranked 18th richest person in Africa with a wealth of $1.1 billion, according to Forbes list.

The list also included three other Egyptians, all from Mansour family, namely Mohamed, Yaseen and Youssef. Mohamed is the 10th richest African with a net worth of $2.7 billion. His brothers Yaseen and Youssef ranks 13th and 18th, respectively.

The 2016 Africa's Billionaires list issued by Forbes includes 21 African billionaires, who reside on the continent, with a combined wealth worth $70 billion.

Egypt

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Al-Arish Attacks

Islamic State (ISIS) agency A'amaq claims responsibility for the attacks in Arish on Monday, on its website. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.