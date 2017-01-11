Uganda: What It Takes to Become a Successful Business Boss

One lady was very serious when she said: "I would like to leave my current job and start a business so that I can become my own boss."

The boss may be a pain in your backside and you cannot wait to get rid of him or her but know that owning a business is not a bed of roses. It means more responsibilities or more things to worry about. Here are a few things expected of a business boss.

Learn the business

To become successful in any business you have to be willing to learn, that means a lot of time spent on reading, observing and listening.

One serial entrepreneur told me that before starting a new business he spends about two years studying the sector and getting as much knowledge as he possibly can.

Knowledge is important because having more knowledge of a business reduces the downside risk of the business.

Plan the business

There are many things that require planning in a business.

There is marketing planning which includes figuring out how to get your product or service to the market and making the market aware of it.

The marketing plan will also help you define how best to package and brand your product or service.

Many people are stuck with excellent products or services which the market knows nothing about.

Other aspects

Other aspects of business planning include the plan for producing your products or services, the plan for hiring, training and deploying people; the money plan for the business such as how to get money and how to use it.

There are different types of plans depending on your need as an entrepreneur. If you are wondering if the business is a good idea, then the plan for you is the feasibility plan which I discussed extensively in an earlier article.

If you want a quick sketch of the business plan, then you could use the business model canvas.

If you need a comprehensive plan, then the traditional business plan is your thing.

Run the business

After studying and planning you have to run the business and that means making decisions and managing different moving parts.

It helps a lot when you have money common sense and business wisdom.

When you apply money common sense you endeavour to earn more than you spend, you save for the rainy day; you set right priorities and manage the flow of cash into and out of your business.

Anticipate demand

Business wisdom is reflected in how you anticipate demand so that you neither overstock nor understock; how you set prices so that on one hand you make a profit and on the other hand you do not chase away customers; how you brand your business and products while learning from competitors.

Respond to market conditions

Business wisdom is also seen in how you respond to market conditions, for example do you have to cut prices or improve your advertisement or do you change your product mix?

Being a successful business boss is hard work as well as varied work.

Success

For you to be successful in your business, you should:

Do what you enjoy because what you get out of your business in the form of personal satisfaction, financial gain, stability and enjoyment will be the sum of what you put into it.

Take what you do seriously. You cannot expect to be effective and successful in business unless you truly believe in your business and in the goods and services that you sell.

Manage money wisely by buying inventory, pay for services, promote and market your business,

James Abola is the team leader of Akamai Global, a business and finance consulting firm. Email: james.abola@akamaiglobal.co.uk