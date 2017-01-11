11 January 2017

Uganda: Police Officer On the Spot Over Release of Suspects

By Scovia Atuhaire

Kabarole — The officer in charge of Kijura Police Post in Kabarole District, is on the spot over the release of murder suspects under unclear circumstances.

The Kabarole District police commander, Mr Musa Tibakirana has given a four-day an ultimatum to the officer to produce the three suspects.

The issue

It is alleged that on December 23, 2016, the trio attempted to kill Mr Davis Nuwagaba, a worker at one of the tea factories in Kijura, after he received his monthly salary.

Mr Nuwagaba's life was saved by the area youth chairperson, Mr Joseph Musinguzi, who made an alarm and struggled with the suspects who were later arrested and handed over to police.

However, according to Musinguzi, the suspects were set free the next morning and were walking freely in the town council.

This, Mr Musinguzi said, is denial of justice to the affected parties aurging that the suspects should be arrested and tried in courts . "I rushed to Fort Portal Police Station to get assistance from the OCCID, who ordered the officer in charge of Kijura Police Post to carry out an immediate arrest of the culprits but he failed to comply," Mr Musinguzi said.

Complaints

Mr Tibakirana said he has had several complaints from residents of Kijura about the officer in charge of the post.

"I have been receiving several complaints from Kijura residents about such issues. It is high time action is taken. The officer should change his conduct," Mr Tibakirana said adding that the four-day ultimatum given to the officer ends this Thursday.

