Uganda: Setting of Consultation Fees Is Not Solution to Unaffordable Healthcare

The medical council as per Daily Monitor of January 9 proposed to set doctors' consultation fees in a bid to address the issue of patients being detained or denied services because of inability to pay medical bills. The medical council is getting it wrong with this preposition on three accounts that is; this doesn't address the root cause of patients' inability to reimburse for medical services, secondly will make the business environment for healthcare anti-competitive and finally drive more high quality doctors out of medical practice in Uganda.

The first question that should have been asked is why are people unable to afford healthcare? While the answer to this might be multi-dimensional, the simplest answer is that no one plans on being sick and therefore no one saves up for that unanticipated event. For this reason, most countries have developed and implemented mechanisms to ensure that hospitals and health professionals are reimbursed for services rendered mostly through their national health insurance systems or mandating individuals to purchase health insurance. The medical council instead of adopting extreme paternalistic remedies that make Uganda's private health system less competitive should address the root cause of affordability of healthcare to Ugandans.

Secondly, private health institutions in Uganda unlike other countries are affected by the pervasiveness of uncertainty of payment for services and operate already at incredibly low profit margins that have driven most to compromise on quality of care to minimise costs to level that enables them to remain in business. The proposed set consultation fees would farther aggravate this problem and hinder the progress of Uganda's nascent private healthcare system. Uganda's private healthcare system is crucial to entire healthcare system as the private healthcare system in most countries spurs improvement of public sector by creating a competitive environment that challenges the monopoly of public institutions.

Worse still, setting doctors' fees won't help the end consumers in making the medical services more affordable. The higher percentage of any medical bill is often the facility fee. This explains why some healthcare leaders will embrace this, they can continue charging same medical bills while decreasing the portion that goes to the doctors.

While in the short term, it is good for the population to reimburse lower payments to doctors, in the long term it has negative impact of driving high quality doctors out of practice or out of country as they seek higher paying opportunities. This by extension affects the public sector as a good number of high quality public service doctors supplement their incomes by working in higher paying private sector.

There are number of ways that the medical council can address the issue without negatively impacting the health sector. The easiest two remedies are; defining the minimal amount of care that private health institutions owe a patient, secondly pushing for price transparency to ensure Ugandans make informed decisions when seeking services in private health institutions. However, the ultimate remedy is through implementing mechanisms like comprehensive health insurance coverage that guarantee access and affordability of high quality care.

Before establishment of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labour Act (EMTALA) law in the United States in 1986, health institutions just like in Uganda now, could simply turn away a critically ill patient simply because they couldn't afford services- this behaviour referred to as 'patient dumping' resulted in some cases people losing their lives in transit from one health institution to another. Under EMTALA, emergency rooms (where most critically ill people go for care) are mandated to at a minimum to provide appropriate medical screening examination to determine if emergency condition exits and secondly if screening exam indicates an emergency condition does exist, for the institution to stabilise the patient before discharging or transferring them. Such a law if passed in Uganda would ensure that health professionals don't turn away patients who truly need a service to save their lives.

Secondly, healthcare just like any commodity bears differing value to different individuals - some individuals will be price sensitive while seeking healthcare while others aren't. The important thing is to ensure price transparency such that individuals can make an informed decision when seeking healthcare. In addition to ensuring people make informed decisions about medical services, price transparency often drives health institutions to charge competitive prices that are in alignment with the market rate. Price transparency in itself, would therefore enable the private health sector to self-regulate on how much doctors' consultation fees they charge.

Ultimately, addressing the question of how to ensure Ugandans afford healthcare requires the medical council to help the country develop and implement policies that will encourage companies, individuals or government to ensure that all individuals have comprehensive health insurance coverage or mechanisms that guarantee access to high quality healthcare for all Ugandans.

The proposed doctors' consultation fees are pending discussion by the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) before implementation. I would strongly urge UMA to seriously consider the implications of these guidelines as if passed as currently stated they will seriously deter individuals that are interested in investing in Uganda's private healthcare system without addressing intended objective and drive more doctors out of medical practice in Uganda.

Dr Rwabasonga is a physician executive based in the United States.