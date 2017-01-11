Uganda: Tribal Chief Arrested Over Raping Disabled Woman

The 69-year-old clan leader is a resident of Nebbi Sub-county.

According to the victim's father, Mr Joseph Opar, the suspect took advantage of the woman's condition and the fact that she was left home alone after family members went to cultivate in the field.

"She cannot talk and has no limbs," Mr Opar said.

The district officer in charge of Criminal Investigations Department, Mr Hamilton Okidi, said the suspect will be charged with rape and warned local councils against settling such cases of criminal nature in homes.

The suspect was arrested after boys who were hunting for birds in the area saw him and made an alarm.

The prime minister of Alur Kingdom, Mr Vincent Ocaya, condemned the act and called for a severe punishment.

"We must solve problems in the communities but not to bring shame," Mr Ocaya said.

The chairperson of Nebbi Association of Women with Disabilities, Ms Doreen Clare Nimungu, said cultural leaders should be exemplary.