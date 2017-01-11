11 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Tribal Chief Arrested Over Raping Disabled Woman

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Okaba

The 69-year-old clan leader is a resident of Nebbi Sub-county.

According to the victim's father, Mr Joseph Opar, the suspect took advantage of the woman's condition and the fact that she was left home alone after family members went to cultivate in the field.

"She cannot talk and has no limbs," Mr Opar said.

The district officer in charge of Criminal Investigations Department, Mr Hamilton Okidi, said the suspect will be charged with rape and warned local councils against settling such cases of criminal nature in homes.

The suspect was arrested after boys who were hunting for birds in the area saw him and made an alarm.

The prime minister of Alur Kingdom, Mr Vincent Ocaya, condemned the act and called for a severe punishment.

"We must solve problems in the communities but not to bring shame," Mr Ocaya said.

The chairperson of Nebbi Association of Women with Disabilities, Ms Doreen Clare Nimungu, said cultural leaders should be exemplary.

Uganda

Millions of Shillings for Bribing God 'Stolen'

Unspecified sums of money that could have been used for repentance by a Ugandan government official before God on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.