Uganda: Katosi Scam - Senkeeto Denied Passport to Go for Treatment

Kampala — Court has dismissed an application in which businessman Apolo Senkeeto had sought his passport to travel abroad for treatment.

Mr Senkeeto is one of the suspects in the case of Shs24 billion financial loss to government in the failed Mukono-Katosi road project.

Mr Senkeeto deposited his passport in the Anti-Corruption Court in fulfilment of one of the conditions to be released on bail pending trial.

Last week, Mr Senkeeto asked court to release his passport to enable him travel to Ghana to access specialised treatment of injuries he allegedly sustained on the neck and spin three years ago.

However, the trial Judge Lawrence Gidudu yesterday declined to release Mr Senkeeto and explained that the case is in advanced stages.

According to the application, Mr Senkeeto had argued that he sustained the injuries after a bathroom accident.

"I have previously undergone exposure to X-rays under Dr Ssebwana, even though my medical records remain a private matter," Mr Senkeeto said.

Accused of signing the Mukono-Katosi road contract on behalf of Eutaw Construction Company without authority, Mr Senkeeto alias Mark Kalyesubula is on trial jointly with Uganda National Roads Authority

(UNRA) former acting executive director, Mr Berunado Ssebbugga Kimeze, and former Works and Transport minister, Eng Abraham Byandala in connection with more than Shs24 billion that government lost in the botched contract.

The contract was signed by former UNRA Director for Finance and Administration Joe Ssemugooma and Mr Kimeze, who are both on trial.

Others on trial are Mr Wilberforce Senjako (former regional accountant) and Mr Isaac Mugote (former staff of Housing Finance Bank).

The case is set for further hearing of prosecution witnesses.

In the previous session, court heard that Mr Byandala initiated meetings at UNRA offices to proceed with the Mukono-Katosi road contract even after the Inspectorate of Government had directed that all activities on the project be stopped and also contrary to the Management Committee's earlier decision to cancel the deal with Eutaw.

The IGG states that Mr Byandala abused his office when he ordered the continuation of the works on the Mukono-Katosi road by another company Chongqing International Construction Corporation after the Eutaw contract had been cancelled.

Court also heard that the letter allegedly written by Mr Byandala to UNRA was addressed to his then deputy, Eng Byabagambi to get updates about the progress of the project given the atmosphere on site.