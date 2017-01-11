Tanzania: 90% Availability of Essential Drugs By March, Affirms MSD

Dar es Salaam — Medical Stores Department (MSD) director general Laurean Bwanakunu yesterday gave assurance that the availability of essential drugs is expected to be 90 per cent by the end of March this year.

He said least 100 of the of 135 recommended drugs will be supplied by the drug authority.

Addressing journalists, Mr Bwanakunu noted that at least 17 new types of drugs will be in stock by the end of this month and the availability of drugs is expected to be 86 per cent.

He said at least 13 new types of drugs are expected by the end of February while the availability of drugs is expected to be 88 per cent.

He noted that MSD has started to purchase drugs and medical supplies directly from manufacturers in an effort to boost sustainable access and supply in the country.

"The new measure will greatly save money used for paying brokers. Up to now, we have already issued 58 contracts for the purchase of essential drugs from domestic and overseas manufacturers," he noted.

He said MSD is also working on the establishment of pharmaceutical firms setting up in the country to produce drugs and medical supplies through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

He said the government is in the final stages of handing over a 100 acre plot to MSD at Isugusugu-Kibaha, Coast Region for the construction of a drug manufacturing plant.

Furthermore, Mr Bwanakunu said MSD has introduced a special service for its crucial stakeholders including major health facilities like Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI), Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), and Bugando Hopsital to speed up service delivery.