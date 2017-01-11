South Africa: Three SA Players Gear Up for Junior Australian Open

Photo: BLD Communications

Sipho Montsi of Gauteng North will play at the Junior Australian Open in Melbourne later this month.

South Africa will have three players to keep tabs on at the Junior Australian Open in Melbourne later this month.

The three-pronged representation means it's the largest South African boys group in recent years.

The SA challenge will be spearheaded by South Africa's and Africa's highest world ranked junior, Joshua Howard-Tripp of Gauteng East. Joining Howard-Tripp are Sipho Montsi of Gauteng North (pictured above) and Philip Henning of Free State.

Howard-Tripp is ranked 83rd on the world junior boys singles rankings with Montsi ranked 108th and Henning at 187th. Henning was part of Team South Africa at the recent AUSC Region 5 Games Under-20 event in Luanda, Angola where he reached the final against fellow South African Richard Thongoana.

All three boys have represented South Africa in team competition on the international stage. Howard-Tripp was part of South Africa's junior Davis Cup team in 2015.

After Australia, all three boys will travel to Tunisia to represent South Africa in the Under-18 African Championships there and no doubt will battle hard to be crowned African champion.

Richard Glover, Tennis South Africa (TSA) CEO, wished the South African boys all the best in Melbourne. 'As part of our new vision, TSA are planning to reintroduce a squad system that will give support to our rising stars in junior Grand Slam events.

'TSA are happy to be able to give some assistance to the three boys in Melbourne as a kick start of this programme and are confident they will do themselves and their country proud.'