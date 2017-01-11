Ethiopia: House Refers Bill Proposing CBE Capital Raise to Standing Committee

The House of Peoples' Representatives refereed a draft bill proposing government bond in the amount of 26.5 billion Birr to raise Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) capital was referred to the relevant Standing Committee.

Presenting the bill, Government Whip Ammanuel Abraham stated the reasons for the need to raise the capital of CBE, among others, has to do with the bank assets growing disproportionately to the bank's capital.

The draft bill points out that the total asset of CBE has quadrupled since 2009/10, and its equity to total asset ratio is lower compared to various selected banks from eastern and southern Africa, which should have been over 7 percent. Though it has the third largest total asset compared to the selected countries, CBE has the lowest capital that stands at 4.4 percent.

Ammanuel also said continual decrease on the power of Birr compared to USD along with the inability of the bank to keep the ceiling or limit of the Foreign Currency open position limit as set by the National Bank is the other reason that calls for a raise of capital on the bank's coffers.

The Operational risk profile of the Bank was also cited by the government whip as one of the reasons, with the report indicating that the rise in the bank's activity vis-a-vis the increase usage of sophisticated technologies and the transformation in the operation of the bank from paper to electronics have changed the overall CBE risk profile.

The draft bill proposes that the government bond issued to be redeemed by the bank, bearing no interest, in 10 years after a grace period of five years.

The other proposed bill that was refereed to standing committee review is the agreement on privileges and immunities of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, which the Ethiopian government has signed the agreement with reservation. The content of the agreement revolves around the various privileges and immunities the assets and employees of the Global Fund would be afforded.

It was stated that the proposed bill would foster work relations with the organization and strengthen the fight against the three diseases. The organization helped Ethiopia in combating the diseases giving 6.5 percent f the 24.8 billion USD