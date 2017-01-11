Namibia: Subcontractors Slam Ondangwa Businessman

THE owner of Tumandje Burial Services at Ondangwa, Simon Vendelinus, is embroiled in a non-payment row with two men who claim he was withholding money owed to them for a paint job.

Taukondjeni Ndilishange and Theodor Hamwele of Ondangwa told The Namibian yesterday that they had been contracted by Vendelinus to paint a house of the Roman Catholic Church at Oshakati late last year. They were to be paid N$5 500 to paint the house's interior, and the men said they completed the job on 9 December.

"The job is done long ago, but we are not yet paid," they said. They said a month has now passed, and Vendelinus does not pick up his phone, and at other times he disconnects when they call him.

The pair also said they approached Vendelinus at his business, but he never listens to them.

Ndilishange said they were tired of being treated unfairly.

"He is a businessman with a lot of money, but he does not want to pay us the little money he owes us," Ndilishange charged.

For his part, Vendelinus admitted hiring the men, but said the contract they signed clearly stipulated all the conditions.

"We all have agreed that they would only get paid when the job is done and is inspected by the owner, which in this case is the church.

The senior people have not yet inspected the work. What if I pay them and the job is not well done?" he asked.

Vendelinus further said the amount he owed the two was not N$5 500, but rather N$5 000.

"They have already taken some money for food," he added.