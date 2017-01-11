11 January 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Search for Body in Okavango River Abandoned

POLICE have called off the search for the body of a man who was thrown into the Okavango River last week.

Joseph Tjiwawa (31) was allegedly thrown into the river by Jonas Toloshi (32) and 24-year-old Thomas Muremi.

Kavango East Regional police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Willie Bampton told Nampa on Monday that the last search for Tjiwawa's body was on Sunday.

It is alleged that Toloshi and Muremi grabbed Tjiwawa and tossed him into the river at Rundu Beach for unknown reasons. He was apparently heavily intoxicated at the time.

Bampton told this agency that efforts to locate Tjiwawa have come to an end, and that NamPol patrolled the area and beyond for a week in search of the body.

"It could be that the body is stuck somewhere in the river, or possibly that wildlife could have gotten to it," he stated.

Bampton said the police have no choice but to wait for the body to possibly surface. Many incidents of this kind, he said, have been reported, where bodies disappear and are never found, especially in the Mukwe constituency.

Toloshi and Muremi appeared in the Rundu Magistrate's Court yesterday. They were denied bail, and their case postponed to 6 March.

