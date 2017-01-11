Namibia: Okavango and Zambezi Rivers' Water Levels Rising

THE water levels in the Okavango River continue to rise due to good rains received lately.

The latest flood bulletin of the Namibia Hydrological Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry released on Monday showed that water levels at Nkurenkuru in the Kavango West region increased over the weekend, and currently stand at 3,13 metres.

At Rundu in the Kavango East region, water levels increased from the 1,12 metres recorded last week to 5,41 metres this week.

According to the Namibia Meteorological Services' website, Nkurenkuru recorded rains of 106,0 millimetres (mm) from Wednesday to Sunday, while Rundu recorded 27,7 mm and Rundu Airport 20,8 mm.

The head of the Namibia Hydrological Service, Pauline Mufeti, said upon enquiry on Monday that the levels are increasing as a result of good rains received in the area, which remain above normal.

The flood bulletin said the inflow into the Okavango and Zambezi rivers are still increasing, and are expected to rise in the coming days due to good rains received in their main water catchment areas within the Cuando-Cubango and Zambezi basins.

The water level of the Zambezi River at Katima Mulilo was 0,78m on 4 January, and remains below normal for this time of the year.

The Southern African Development Community's Hydrological Cycle Observing System and Data Collection Platforms have also indicated that heavy rains are expected over the central and northern parts of Botswana.

- Nampa