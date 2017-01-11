Malawi: Lilongwe Police Emerges the Best Station in Central Region

Lilongwe — Lilongwe Police station has emerged the best performing station in the central region in terms of crime and traffic management.

Lilongwe Police Station spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday that the station has reduced crime by 6 percent in the year 2016.

"In 2015, Lilongwe police registered 8,120 criminal cases against 7,664 cases registered in 2016 representing 6 percent reduction.

"The station conducted frequent day and night sweeping exercises and managed to arrest a number of notorious criminals. We conducted intensive day and night foot and vehicle patrols, we mounted a lot of adhoc roadblocks around Lilongwe and we maintained cordial relationship with the public through community policing where we managed to get a lot of tips from the general public," he said.

Dandaula said the station has also recovered number of fire arms and recovered 8 stolen vehicles within the year.

He said the police have since received the 'Commissioners Trophy' for the outstanding performance.

NKhotakota Police station emerged the best performer in 2015.