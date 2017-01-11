10 January 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Lilongwe Police Emerges the Best Station in Central Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maston Kaiya

Lilongwe — Lilongwe Police station has emerged the best performing station in the central region in terms of crime and traffic management.

Lilongwe Police Station spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday that the station has reduced crime by 6 percent in the year 2016.

"In 2015, Lilongwe police registered 8,120 criminal cases against 7,664 cases registered in 2016 representing 6 percent reduction.

"The station conducted frequent day and night sweeping exercises and managed to arrest a number of notorious criminals. We conducted intensive day and night foot and vehicle patrols, we mounted a lot of adhoc roadblocks around Lilongwe and we maintained cordial relationship with the public through community policing where we managed to get a lot of tips from the general public," he said.

Dandaula said the station has also recovered number of fire arms and recovered 8 stolen vehicles within the year.

He said the police have since received the 'Commissioners Trophy' for the outstanding performance.

NKhotakota Police station emerged the best performer in 2015.

Malawi

Investigators Heading to Zambia On Maizegate Probe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has confirmed that it is sending three of its investigators to Zambia to probe the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.