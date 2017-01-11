Kenya: SOYA Receives Sh3 Million Boost

Nairobi — The 13th edition of the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) got a shot in the arm with a further Sh3mn sponsorship received on Tuesday ahead of the January 19 gala ceremony to be hosted at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) presented a Sh1.5mn sponsorship while the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) gave a Sh1mn sponsorship. Local fashion house Vivienne Taa gave a Sh500, 000 sponsorship in kind.

Speaking while presenting the board's cheque to the organizers, KTB Public Relations Manager Wausi Walya said they were glad to be part of the annual awards to recognize sportsmen who continue to market the country abroad.

"Over the years, sport continues to put this country on the international map. Sport has built a very strong country brand over time so we are excited to be associated with sports tourism. There is no single marathon in this world which takes place without a Kenyan. We have probably heard the Kenyan national anthem out there more than we have any other countries," She offered.

At the same time, NSSF Public relations Manager Christopher Khisa, speaking on behalf of his bosses urged athletes to make use of the fund to save up for their life after retirement.

This year, selected nominees, sponsors and panel members will be dressed officially with fashion house Vivienne Taa who have promised to put up a 'winning glamorous touch' to the event.

"We saw this as a gap in the awards and we thought why not add something special and unique. We are glad to be associated with SOYA as a way of giving back to the sportsmen who have done so much to bring honor to this country," Vivienne Taa, the founder of the fashion house said.

Two more sponsors, Kenya Pipeline Corporation and the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) will be unveiled on Thursday.