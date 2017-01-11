Uganda: Archbishop Nkoyooyo Stuck in UK, Seeks Shs265m for Surgery

Kampala — Retired Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, Rev Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo is stuck in London after his family members failed to raise about £60,000 pounds (about Shs265.2m) to cater for his hospital bills.

Bishop Nkoyooyo' s son, Mr Isaac Nkoyooyo, a resident of West London, has contacted Ugandans living in the UK and also reached out to other international charity organisations to contribute towards the cause.

They have launched a fundraising campaign to contribute towards the surgery of the former archbishop who was flown out of the country early this month to the UK in the company of his wife, Ruth Nkoyooyo.

He is due for an operation in a private hospital in Kensington, Central London. Daily Monitor could not readily confirm his illness but family sources said he has complications with his lungs.

One of the fundraising platforms is a WhatsApp group that has been opened up in the names; BP Nkoyooyo Hospital Drive.

Mr Nkoyooyo's son posted on the social platform that his father was able to meet the surgeon for assessment this week pending today's decision (Wednesday) on what course of treatment to be administered before the major surgery. "The rough estimate is between £50,000 and £60,000. Most of the cost is to cover hospitalisation for a couple of weeks. Time is of the essence," he said.

On the GoFundMe international platform, the family has posted as thus: "The family and friends of the retired Archbishop of Uganda, Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo are trying to raise funds to cater for his medical expenses. The archbishop became ill around November and he is going to require emergency surgery in London. Without medical insurance, each and every expense is falling no the family. Please consider donating to help the family with medical expenses and travel expenses".

The GoFundMe platform launched in 2010, is the world's largest fundraising platform with a community of more than 25 million donors.

According to sources, the family contacted State House and the Church leadership to give a helping hand and they are yet to come to his rescue.

"I am not aware about that particular promise but I will follow it up with the President's principal private secretary," said Mr Don Wanyama, President Museveni's senior press secretary on phone yesterday.

The provost of Mukono Diocese, Rev Canon John Ssebude, however told Daily Monitor: "We are praying for him as the church,"

When Daily Monitor contacted his son Nkoyooyo for an update about his father's situation, he said he was in a meeting but promised to call back this reporter. By yesterday, Mr Nkoyooyo had collected £2610.20 pounds.

For help well-wishers are sending money in Halifax Bank on account number 002780 sort code 111468 in the names of Isaac Nkoyooyo and on GoFundMe link.