Nigeria: Olamide's "The Glory" Album Makes Billboard Album World Chart

By Idoko Salihu

Prolific Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide, has earned himself a spot on the renowned Billboard charts.

His sixth studio album "The Glory" which was warmly received by music lovers around the world especially in Nigeria, hit an impressive position on the Billboard world album chart.

The 16-track album which is currently rocking the number 7 spot on the charts was released December 26, 2016.

"The Glory" album featured a few of the finest heavyweights in the Nigerian music industry. Notable mentions include Wande Coal, Burna Boy and Phyno.

Excited about this stride, Olamide took to his Instagram account to make the announcement. "Wow wow lol #6 Album 🌶#PepperDemGang .. been so busy almost miss The Glory on the billboard top 10 word album chart @billboard thank you for the recognition #TheGlory", he said.

This makes Olamide the 4th Nigerian to appear on the list in recent times.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported Runtown and Wizkid's appearance on the Billboard Twitter Top Tracks and Tekno's appearance on the chart's Hip-Hop & RnB artists to look out for in 2017.

