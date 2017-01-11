11 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: University Expels 4 Students, Suspends 16 Others (Full List)

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

The Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, has announced the expulsion of four students for gross misconduct.

The university also suspended 16 other students for various cases of examination malpractices for one to two academic semesters.

Felix Akinusi, the acting Registrar of the institution who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Okitipupa said that the students had been advised to stay away from the university premises.

He also issued a strong warning to other students to desists from misconducts and malpractice, urging them to pursue their educational career with seriousness.

"The university has expelled four students over gross misconduct, they were involved in physical assault of their colleagues on campus.

"The other 16 that were suspended were involved in various examination malpractice for two semesters.

"Students should desists from misconducts or malpractice which can put them on the sideline, they should concentrate and pursue their academic career to a logical end with seriousness," Mr. Akinusi said.

The students expelled and their departments are; Akande Samuel (Microbiology), Oluwatayo Adewale (Geophysics), Okunomo Henry (Biochemistry), and Akinteye Babatunde (Biochemistry).

The suspended students are; Akinkuowo Fisayo (Zoology), Oladimeji Oluwatobi ( Microbiology), Oladokun Emmanuel (Geophysics), Akinde Abiodun (Industrial Chemistry), Elisha Felicia (Biochemistry), Ohafugor Joseph (Geophysics).

Others include: Kayode Samuel (Physics), Agbaje Taofeek (Mathematics), Oni Olubunmi (Fisheries), Olanipekun Oluwasanmi (Physics), Ayadi Segun (Fisheries), Adebisi Oladotun (Botany).

The rest are Edward Monday (Mathematics), Udoh Emmanuel (Industrial Chemistry), Burojo Ojo (Mathematics) and Sanusi Idris (Fisheries).

(NAN)

Nigeria

Maiduguri Now New Hub for Fake Drugs in West Africa, Says NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) tuesday decried the large volume of fake and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.