11 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Receives Full State Honours With 21-Gun Salute in India

New Delhi — President Uhuru Kenyatta was Wednesday morning formally received in India by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the official residence of the Indian President in New Delhi, with an elaborate State reception complete with a 21-gun salute.

President Kenyatta, who is on a reciprocal State visit to India, was escorted into the official residence of the Indian President by mounted troops shortly after 10am (Indian time).

The firing of 21 cannons at the ceremony traditionally reserved for Heads of State and Government was followed by the national anthems of Kenya and India played by the Indian military band.

Thereafter, President Kenyatta inspected a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Indian military.

Addressing the press after the ceremonies, President Kenyatta said the reciprocal visit would further strengthen the cordial relations between Kenya and India. He said the visit would also boost the economic, cultural and social ties that the two countries have always enjoyed.

