11 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Arrest 2 Terror Suspects in Nairobi, Garissa

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Police have arrested two wanted Al-Shabaab operatives in Nairobi and Garissa and seized fake identification documents.

The Nairobi suspect had a fake Kenya ID, a refugee certificate, an asylum seeker pass under UNHCR, four mobile phones and two photocopies of Kenya identity cards belonging to other people.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says they are pursuing their accomplices who escaped during the operations, cautioning that they are likely to return to Somalia or infiltrate a refugee camp.

The two suspects and their accomplices are suspected to have been planning to stage an attack in Nairobi, targeting churches and entertainment joints.

"Meanwhile, to facilitate further investigations, we have applied for custodial orders from a court of law," he said.

