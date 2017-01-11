10 January 2017

Government of Rwanda (Kigali)

Rwanda: There Is Much More Potential for India, Rwanda Investments and Joint Ventures - President Kagame Tells Vibrant Gujarat Summit

President Kagame today spoke at the inauguration of the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, taking place in the Indian state of Gujarat. The Summit brings together Heads of State and Governments, policy makers, heads of multinational companies, academicians and experts, as well as major Indian companies.

In his address, President Kagame highlighted the long historical ties between Africa and India, especially in areas of trade and business:

"Africa and India share long historical ties and also common aspirations for the wellbeing and prosperity for our peoples. Trade between India and Rwanda is growing but there is much more potential for investment and joint ventures. Like India, Rwanda seeks long-term transformation by unleashing the potential of our citizens to be more productive."

Calling on Indian investors to venture into Rwanda and the East African region, President Kagame presented Rwanda as a country ready for business:

"In a rapidly changing world, we have the opportunity to further diversify African exports to India beyond oil and minerals. We are ready to discuss business and investments right away. We look forward to more activities, including the launch of direct flights to Mumbai by Rwandair in a few months. India's long tradition of successful businesses is a good match for the ambitions and opportunities available in our countries. We have every reason to succeed in our efforts. We are here to make it work."

President Kagame also held bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Modi as well as the Minister for Gujarat State, Pradipsinh Jadeja. President Kagame and Prime Minister Modi discussed a wide range of issues covering bilateral relations, and India's increasing engagements as a development partner for Africa.

The two countries also decided to elevate their multi-faceted cooperation to a strategic partnership with focus on key areas for the prosperity of both countries and regions. Rwanda welcomed India's announcement to open a resident Mission in Kigali.

The bi-annual Vibrant Gujarat Summit is an investment promotion platform, which started in 2003 and has over the years become reputable in the showcase of investment opportunities, knowledge sharing, creating networks and sealing cooperation agreements.

