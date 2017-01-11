Kenya: Nairobi Doctors Defy Kidero, Dare Him to Sack Them

Striking doctors have dared Nairobi governor Evans Kidero to make good his threat to sack them on Friday as he has warned, saying they are not fighting with the county but the national government.

The doctors have also refused to pick their warning letters terming them 'love letters'.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Nairobi branch chairman Thuranira Kaugiria said that they are used to the empty threats by the county government and will not be cowed to resume work.

"Let the Governor Kidero take those letters we call them love letters to the doctors in their homes as the doctors are not near the hospitals or City Hall to pick them," said Dr Thuranira.

Dr Thuranira added that they are not worried by missing their December pay saying that they are sure they will be paid once their demands are implemented.

He said that doctors have suffered worse than one month salary and their eyes were set for the implementation of their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

"We are in this together as our eyes are set on the price being the CBA... when Kenyans fought for independence they endured more pain than just missing salary," said Dr Thuranira.

The county Executive Health Bernard Muia reiterated Dr Kidero's move to sack the doctors on Friday saying that the implementation of the directive was on course.

Dr Muia said that they had already given the County Hospitals superintends letters for all the 124 doctors on strike and have a week to respond on why they should not be sacked.

"All our medical superintends have the respective letters for doctors to show-cause why we should not sack them failure to respond in the next one week they will face disciplinary action," said Dr Muia.

He added that the county had already drafted advertisement of 46 medical doctors in the first phase of re-hiring and will later advertise for pharmacists and dentists positions.

He said they have, so far, received over 900 application for the positions.

On Tuesday, Dr Kidero said that the doctors who fail to resume work by the end of the week will be dismissed and their jobs advertised for replacement.

The doctors were not paid their December salaries following Dr Kidero's order.