South Africa: Mcilroy Paired With Stone, Coetzee

World No 2 Rory McIlroy has been paired with South African duo Brandon Stone and George Coetzee for the opening two rounds of the SA Open at Glendower Golf Club, starting on Thursday.

The trio will tee-off at 07:10 from the 10th tee, and will be off at 12:10 in Friday's second round, from the 1st tee.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy is playing this year after making good on a promise to Ernie Els to partake in the SA Open, the world's second oldest national Open tournament.

Els, who is the player-host this week, extracted the commitment when he played in the 2015 Irish Open, hosted by The Rory Foundation.

Stone is the defending SA Open champion, having won last year's tournament, also at Glendower, and is expected to provide McIlroy with his toughest challenge.

Glendower is playing host to the tournament for the fourth consecutive year, and the seventh occasion since 1989.

The par-72 layout boasts kikuyu grass fairways with 64 bunkers - 27 on the front nine and 37 on the back nine - and water hazards on 11 of the 18 holes.

Stone, ranked 72nd in world, is in a rich vein of form, having won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in commanding fashion at Leopard Creek in December last year.

Other notables in the field include Els (06:50 in Round 1), Retief Goosen (12:00) and Sir Nick Faldo (11:50) who will be making a rare start on the European Tour.

