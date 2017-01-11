Kenya: Death From Embu Crash Rises to Seven as Three More Die

Three more people have succumbed to the injuries they sustained from the Sunday road crash in Embu, bringing the death toll to seven.

Tenri Hospital director Jimmy Njamiu on Wednesday said the patients died on different dates while undergoing treatment.

He said two other patients had been transferred to Karira Mission Hospital in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, and admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It has also emerged that the ill-fated vehicle, a Toyota Hilux Vigo, was carrying eight passengers and not six as had been reported by police.

BURIAL PLANS

"The vehicle had eight passengers. Four of them had died by the time they arrived at our hospital. Two others died yesterday," said Dr Njamiu.

The eight were traveling to Kiritiri town to prepare for a housewarming party when the crash occurred at Don Bosco area, on Embu -Kiritiri road.

One of the deceased, Mr Juma Bakari, was buried on Monday according to the Muslim faith, while burial preparations for the six others have kicked off at Embu Slopes Hotel.

Their employer, Mr Richard Irungu of Ripana constructors, said they had received overwhelming support from well-wishers following the tragedy.

He said the deaths were a big blow to him and their families since he had cultivated a good working relationship with them.

FEE WAIVER

"I have worked with them since I started the company," said the youthful entrepreneur.

He said that Mr Jamleck Maina, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle together with Mr David Kibucha, would be buried on Friday in Murang'a and Nyeri counties, respectively.

Mr Joseph Githendu, also from Murang'a, will be buried on Saturday,

The body of Mr Pius Muchangi of Kangaru will be interred on Monday while the burial of Mr David Njiru together with his brother Anthony Njue will be buried on Tuesday.

"We have received overwhelming support from well-wishers. Tenri Hospital has waived the charges and are helping us obtain caskets. We are grateful to the people who have stood with us during this trying moment," said Mr Irungu.